Nickelback Shares Details Of 10th Studio Album

Nickelback announced Wednesday that its 10th studio album – and first since 2017 – will be released on Nov. 18.

Get Rollin’ will contain 11 tracks, including the lead single “San Quentin.”

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” read a statement from the Canadian band. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage.”

A deluxe edition of Get Rollin’ will feature acoustic versions of four tracks and both editions will be released on vinyl early next year.

Get Rollin’ tracklist:

1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

Deluxe Edition:

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *