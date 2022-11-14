Nickelback To Be Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall Of Fame

Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at next year’s JUNO Awards, it was announced Monday.

The Alberta band – Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair – will be honoured at Rogers Place in Edmonton on March 13.

“Returning home to Alberta, where everything started for us, is truly a full circle, milestone moment for the band,” said frontman Chad Kroeger, in a release. “We take so much pride in our Canadian roots and are extremely humbled by this honour.”

Nickelback has collected a dozen JUNO Awards including Group of the Year four times and Fan Choice twice and has performed on the show fives times between 2002 and 2012. The band will perform as part of their induction.

Formed in 1995, Nickelback has released nine studio albums (a 10th, Get Rollin’, is out Nov. 18) that spawned hits like “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and Rockstar.”

Nickelback will be the 13th band inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame after Barenaked Ladies, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Chilliwack, Cowboy Junkies, BTO, Blue Rodeo, April Wine, Loverboy, Triumph and The Band.