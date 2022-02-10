Nickelback To Perform At Canadian E-Fest

Nickelback has been announced as one of the headline acts at this summeer's Canadian E-Fest in Vancouver.

The band is scheduled to perform an outdoor concert on Canada Day.

"We are thrilled to be playing E-Live at Canadian E-Fest in one of our favourite Canadian cities," frontman Chad Kroeger said, in a release. "We’ve been waiting to get back on stage for way too long and look forward to seeing everyone here at home for such an exciting – and important – event."

Tickets for the Nickelback concert go on sale to the general public on Feb. 11. E-Fest ticket holders will have a presale opportunity.

Canadian E-Fest runs June 30 through July 2 around Vancouver E-Prix.