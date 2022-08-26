Nicki MInaj Breaks Record Held By Lauryn Hill

Nicki Minaj has reason to be super excited about her new song “Super Freaky Girl.”

The 39-year-old rap star has become the first female artist to have a solo hip hop track debut at No. 1 in the U.S. since Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Minaj is also the first solo female artist to have a song debut at No. 1 so far this year.

In its first week of release, “Super Freaky Girl” topped the Billboard Hot 100, which is based on sales, streams and radio airplay. It was streamed more than 21 million times and downloaded 89,000 times.

Minaj’s single samples the 1981 Rick James track “Super Freak,” which spent 24 weeks on the Hot 100 but never made it higher than No. 16. MC Hammer’s 1990 hit “U Can’t Touch This,” which also samples “Super Freak,” peaked at No. 8 on the chart.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Minaj’s first solo No. 1 hit in the U.S. She previously topped the Hot 100 with 2020’s “Trollz” (with 6ix9ine) and ”Say So” (with Doja Cat).

On the Canadian Hot 100, "Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 8 and on the UK Official Chart it earned the No. 15 spot.

On Sunday, Minaj will be presented with the Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, which she is co-hosting. She is scheduled to perform a medley of her hits.