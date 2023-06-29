Nicki Minaj Confirms New Album’s Release Date, Title

Nicki Minaj has given fans an update on her forthcoming album.

Earlier this month the rapper tweeted that her next album will be out on October 20th, however, today she posted new information on Instagram, confirming a new date and the album’s title. Nicki announced it is called Pink Friday 2, a sequel to her 2010 smash hit, and it will be available on November 17th.

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23-



🎀 and she shall be called:

Pink Friday 2 🎀

Nicki added a big thank you to fans for all of their patience and support. She also mentioned that she will be touring next year, with dates to follow at some point.

🥹 I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.

💖🦄🙏🏽