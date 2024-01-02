Nicki Minaj Is Done Performing 'Starships'

Nicki Minaj has retired one of the biggest hits of her career.

During a performance at E11EVEN in Miami, FL on New Year's Eve, the chart-topping rapper launched into her 2012 hit "Starships," but quickly shut it down moments later.

“Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych," she said to the crowd. "I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? It's a stupid song.”

Despite receiving some boos after the announcement, Minaj quickly appeased her fans by transitioning to another one of her hits, 2010's "Super Bass."

This isn't the first time Minaj has shown distaste for the song. Back in 2020 she told Pollstar that she regretted recording 2014 hit "Anaconda," as well as "Starships," adding, "I hate ‘Starships.’ I mean, like, ewww — ‘starships were meant to fly’? I was like, why did I do that?”

See her shut down the song below.