Nicki Minaj Jokes About Being Pregnant

Nicki Minaj was suddenly flooded with well-wishes on Sunday after responding to a fan’s question about during an Instagram Live.

Asked if she was expecting another baby, the rap star rolled her eyes and replied: “Yeah, I meant to tell y’all, I forgot. Yeah, I’m not fat, guys, I’m pregnant. Sorry.”

Moments later, Minaj said: “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? Oh, I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.”

Laughing, Minaj thanked fans “for all the congratulatory messages.”

Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child in September 2020.

The rapper did the Instagram Live session following her set at the Wireless Festival in London. Metro reported that Minaj was 30 minutes late to start her set and “seemed annoyed and low energy at points.” It also noted “the mic and monitor were not in sync causing a distracting delay throughout the whole performance.”