Nicki Minaj Roasted For Bizarre Vaccine Misinformation

Nicki Minaj came under fire on Monday for tweeting misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” Minaj tweeted. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

“So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Author Kurt Eichenwald was quick to point out the fact that swollen testicles is not a side effect of any of the available vaccines. “It's called hydrocele. In adults, the 2 primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea),” he tweeted. “Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat.

“...and by the way, @NICKIMINAJ - I think the fact that the girl called off the wedding is more of a sign that she figured out the dog cheated on her, and not because he has temporarily swollen balls.”

Dr. Uché Blackstock was among many experts who schooled Minaj: “Impotence is significantly more likely from COVID and there have been no documented cases of impotence associated with the COVID vaccine.”

Others reactions were less medical. “Hmm. I could listen to what doctors and other medical professionals are saying based on data involving millions of people, or I could listen to what Nicki Minaj says her cousin told her about his friend,” tweeted David Schwartz. “However can I reconcile these two nearly equally good choices?”

Here’s a look at some of the other replies to Minaj’s tweet:

