Nicki Minaj Shares Adele Impression, Teases New Album

Nicki Minaj did her impression of Adele on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, explaining that the key is to channel “a Black lady in London.”

Nailing Adele’s speech pattern, Minaj explained: “I sort of have to transform, like she might have used to sell crack. Maybe she used to be, like, hustling nickels and dimes in the ‘hood and then she got her big break.”

During the chat with Corden, Minaj teased her fifth studio album, which will be her first since 2018’s Queen.

“I do know it’s soon and I do know it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been,” she said of the release date. “I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”