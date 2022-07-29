Nicki Minaj Shares Trailer For Documentary Series

Nicki Minaj teased a new six-part documentary series about her life and career on Thursday.

“Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK,” the rap star captioned a trailer she shared on Instagram. “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work.

“Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before.”

Minaj said the series, titled Nicki, has yet to find a home.

In the trailer, she talks about her struggle to be taken seriously in the music industry and the rap community.

“You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go,” she said. “This industry is just not a loving, supportive place. They pretend sometimes but it’s just not.”

Minaj said she takes “the art form of rap very serious” and lamented that she doesn’t get “the respect that men do.”

Watch the trailer below: