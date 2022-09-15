Nicki MInaj Sues Over 'Coke Head' Claim

Nicki Minaj is going after social media personality Nosey Heaux for calling her a “coke head.”

The rap superstar filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York seeking at least $75,000 U.S. in damages for slander, insisting she has never used cocaine.

Minaj accused Nosey Heaux, whose real name is Marley Green, of stating in a video she shared on Twitter on Sept. 12 that MInaj is “shoving all this cocaine up her nose … I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a coke head.”

The video, which had almost 2,000 “likes” and was retweeted more than 260 times, was subsequently deleted.

“In a different age, Green’s lie would have been meaningless because she is the ultimate ‘nobody’ … But this is the age of social media, one in which a ‘nobody’ can find an undeserved following through relentless self-promotion,” reads the filing.

According to the lawsuit, Minaj has ignored “vile” comments Green has made about her one-year-old son and other statements made “in an effort to demean and insult” her. “While social media is an extraordinarily effective vehicle for spreading lies, it does not confer a license to do so.”

On Wednesday, Green called Minaj “unhinged” and alleged the rap star was harassing her on Instagram. “She doxxed me and sent her barbz to threaten to kill me.

Green retweeted a throwback Instagram Live clip in which Minaj said: “All you got to do if you want to know my drug of choice, just listen to my music, child.” It cuts to Minaj’s 2008 track “Higher Than a Kite,” in which she raps: “I’m in Tokyo / with the cokio.”