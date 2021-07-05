Nikki Sixx, Slash Celebrate Sobriety Milestones

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and Slash of Guns N’ Roses are celebrating sobriety milestones.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Sixx marked his 20th year with a message for others struggling with addiction.

“Some people will try an kick you in the nuts, steal your money, stab you in the back, guaranteed to let you down, sabotage yer life, not believe in you and gossip that you’ll never make a day without drugs or alcohol,” wrote the 62-year-old rock star. "And do you know what you’re gonna do? YOU’RE GONNA STAY SOBER ONE DAY AT A TIME. You are the miracle, the one that breaks the addiction chain, the one who is a living amens. The one who has altered your family history. You will live in gratitude for those that never thought you’d stay sober or make it out alive BECAUSE THEY MADE YOU STRONGER and you know how to forgive a**holes.

“And when you see people who are still suffering / treading water or gasping for air, be sure to throw them a life vest. Because we give back now to those that are still afflicted and hope they too pass it on. #SobrietyRocks #20Years"

Among those congratulating Sixx in the comments were Tom Morello.

Slash’s longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges celebrated his milestone in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! ‘An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything’ (wise words someone said). I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you,” wrote Hodges. “I love you to the moon and back!”

Slash, 55, wrote about getting help for his addiction in his self-titled autobiography. “First I kicked the drugs, then I cleared my head and did some work on figuring out why I liked to put myself in the same position over and over again,” he shared. “Early in the morning of July 3, 2006, I checked into rehab. I did a full thirty days, I fully surrendered…

“I learned more about myself than I ever thought was possible. And I’ve been sober ever since.”