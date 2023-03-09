Nikki Sixx Wants To Keep Mötley Crüe Going Until 50th Anniversary

Mötley Crüe, currently on its second tour since 2015’s The Final Tour, has no plan to call it a day.

“This isn't a final tour,” bassist Nikki Sixx told a radio station in Brazil in a December interview posted ahead of the band’s concert in São Paulo this week. “What does that look like? I have no idea. I'm just telling you, you have the band saying, ‘We're having a blast. Why stop?’”

Sixx, 64, said he wants to keep things going until Mötley Crüe’s 50th anniversary in 2031.

“Me and Tommy [Lee] and Vince [Neil] had this conversation. I go, ‘What are you guys doing for the next eight years?’ And everybody’s laughing,” he explained. “I said, ‘Why don’t we just keep going? Let’s just take it to 50.”

Will there be new music, too? “New music always comes when the band is getting along,” he said. “We get along so great right now. We've been having the best time. We spend time together. We go out to dinner.”

Mötley Crüe’s co-headlining tour with Def Leppard is scheduled to run until August. There are no stops in Canada.