Nile Rodgers Loses Mom To Alzheimer's

Legendary musician and producer Nile Rodgers said Sunday he is “numb” following the death of his mother Beverly Goodman at 81.

“I breathed some of my 1st breaths with her and she breathed some of her last with me,” he shared in a tweet, which included a photo showing him laying his head next to hers. “My brothers and I will contact everyone soon. Today I’m numb.”

My mom #BeverlyGoodman #RIP passed away around 6am today. I breathed some of my 1st breaths with her and she breathed some of her last with me. My brothers and I will contact everyone soon. Today I’m numb. pic.twitter.com/Am2NyNJFmV — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) December 27, 2020

Only four days earlier, Rodgers tweeted a video clip with his mom from two years ago and complained about not being able to visit her due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“She’s always happy and entertaining even w late stage #Alzheimer’s," he wrote on Dec. 23. “I’ve learned to redirect or not, so she’s never uncomfortable with her memory loss … she’s still sharp today.”

Goodman was only 13 when she gave birth to Rodgers. (His biological father, musician Nile Rodgers Sr., died in 1970.) She married Bobby Glanzrock in 1959 and the couple became addicted to heroin.

In addition to co-founding Chic, Rodgers has written, produced and played on dozens of albums by other artists and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2013, he won three Grammys for his work on Daft Punk’s album Random Access Memories and the hit single “Get Lucky.”