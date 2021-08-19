Nine Inch Nails Cancels 2021 Shows Due To COVID-19

Nine Inch Nails on Thursday cited COVID-19 concerns for a decision to cancel all upcoming performances in 2021.

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of the year,” read a message on social media.

“When originally planned, these shoes were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”

The band added it looks forward to seeing fans again “when the time is right.”

NIN was set to perform two shows in Cleveland next month as well as headline September’s Riot Fest and Louder Than Life and November’s Welcome To Rockville festival.

Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Limp Bizkit and Garth Brooks are some of the other music acts who have recently cancelled or postponed shows due to COVID-19 fears. Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters and Korn have had to cancel shows due to positive COVID-19 tests within their circles.