Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced To 60 Years To Life

The man convicted of the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced Wednesday to at least 60 years in prison.

Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, was found guilty last summer of first-degree murder as well as two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm in connection to two other men who were hit by bullets.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II said he believes the sentence of 60 years to life “balances” Holder’s mental health issues and “the devastation caused to the victims and their families.” He gave Holder credit for the nearly four years he has been in custody since his arrest.

According to reporters in the courtroom, Holder showed no reaction when the sentence was read.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down on March 31, 2019 outside a store he owned. He was 33.

Hussle released a dozen mixtapes between 2005 and 2017, including his Bullets Ain't Got No Name trilogy. His 2018 debut Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards. He collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross and was featured on tracks by YG and Childish Gambino.

In South L.A. Hussle was almost better known for the ways he gave back to the community – including supporting an arts program and opening a co-working space to boost employment in the tech field.