Nixon x The Rolling Stones Watch Collection Debuts

The Rolling Stones have partnered with California-based Nixon on a collection of watches and accessories.

"This collection, produced in partnership with Bravado, brings together the most famous logo in rock ‘n’ roll with a cultural forerunner in the watch and accessory space," reads a press release. "The collection drops during the band’s 60th anniversary."

Fve watches debuted Tuesday and another set will be unveiled later this year.

The Staple ($230) is a digital watch that pays homage to the Stones’ 1994 album Voodoo Lounge. The bright red Time Teller ($230) has a traditional watch face with the spiked tongue design.

The 51-30 ($700) has a stainless steel bracelet that features “etching designed to mimic the look of guitar amp grill cloth,” according to a description. Only 250 of the Primacy model ($2,000) are being sold.

A pair of Rolling Stone replacement watch bands, priced at $50 and $65, are also available.

Nixon has previously partnered with rock acts like Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr and Grateful Dead.