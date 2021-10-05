NKOTB Announce 'MixTape Tour' Guests

New Kids on the Block on Monday announced another MixTape Tour – this time with throwback acts Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

The tour kicks off on May 10 in Cincinnati and runs until July 23 in Washington, D.C. The lone stop in Canada is on June 22 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8.

NKOTB’s first MixTape Tour in 2019 featured Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.

“We had a blast … and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said Donnie Wahlberg, in a statement. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour…we could not be more excited.”

NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue joined Kelly Clarkson for a medley of their hits on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired Monday. Watch it below: