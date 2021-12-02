No, Adam Levine Did Not Get A Face Tattoo

Contrary to numerous media reports this week, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine did not add ink to his face.

“I do not have a tattoo on my face,” the 42-year-old singer said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. "Those who know me know I’m too vain. I’m too f**king vain to get a tattoo on my face.

“I’ll tattoo the rest of this but no, the face has got to stay the same.”

Levine showed up at an Architectural Digest party Tuesday night at Pharrell Williams’ Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach sporting a black rose on the left side of his face. It was a temporary tattoo to hype Calirosa Tequila, which he and wife Behati Prinsloo launched last month.

The headlines came quick: “Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo on Red Carpet with Wife Behati Prinsloo" (People). “Adam Levine Debuts What Appears to be a Face Tattoo” (Entertainment Tonight). “Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo" (E! News). "Adam Levine Just Got a Giant Rose Tattooed on His Face" (Billboard).

Daily Mail evidently didn't pick up on the tequila's name. "No doubt a rose holds great meaning to Adam as his eldest daughter with Behati is named Dusty Rose," it reported.

The rose tattoo first showed up in an Instagram Story by Levine's wife Behati. Instagram / behatiprinsloo