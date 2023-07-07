No Charges Will Be Laid In Britney Spears Battery Case

Just as footage of the alleged battery case involving Britney Spears and NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama's security was leaked, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

According to KTNV, investigators have concluded that there was no probable cause to arrest or cite the security guard "due to the fact that [they] DID NOT willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney... No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Both parties involved have issued statements on what they feel happened. However, accounts given by Spears, her husband Sam Asghari and Wembanyama all seem to be contradicted by evidence handed over to the police.

TMZ acquired footage of the incident. From behind it shows Spears tapping Wembanyama on the back, which contradicts Wembanyama's claim that she "grabbed" him. It also shows the security guard swatting away her hand, which looks to hit her own face.

This is also what one investigator admits to seeing in surveillance footage. "Detectives and I were able to review surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder," they wrote. "When she touched the player [the security guard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."