No Doubt Drummer Adrian Young Shares Gory Injury Pic

No Doubt and Dreamcar drummer Adrian Young has shared a not-for-the-queasy photo of an injury he suffered to his left hand this past weekend.

“Hi, well had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand,” he captioned the gnarly pic on Instagram. “Gonna have surgery to remove today … good times.”

Young, 52, did not reveal how he cut his hand but TMZ cited sources as saying he tripped while holding a glass, causing it to shatter in his hand.

Almost exactly four years ago, Young took to Instagram to share a video showing him getting a large needle injected into his feet to treat Achilles tendonitis.