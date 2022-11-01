No, Drake Is Not On Cover Of 'Vogue'

Drake hyped his forthcoming album with 21 Savage this week by posting a fake Vogue cover featuring the two rap stars.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!,” Drake captioned the image. He thanked editor-in-chief Anna Wintour “for the love and support on this historic moment” and then plugged the Nov. 4 release of Her Loss.

While some fans (and a few lazy media folks) celebrated the cover boys, it was obvious to most that it was a fake. Drake and 21 Savage were merely Photoshopped onto the October issue of Vogue, which featured actress Jennifer Lawrence. (The "OCT" under the logo should have been a clue.)

The faux-Vogue cover is a wink at a line in “Jimmy Cooks,” the Honestly, Nevermind single by Drake ft. 21 Savage in which the Canadian formerly known as Degrassi’s Jimmy Brooks raps: “B**ch, don't tell me that you model if you ain't been in Vogue.”

Her Loss was due to drop last Friday but got bumped a week, reportedly because Canadian producer Noah “40” Shebib got COVID-19 while putting the finishing touches on the album.