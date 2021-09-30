No, Justin Bieber Doesn't Have An Art Exhibit

Reps for Canadian singer Justin Bieber have called B.S. on a forthcoming exhibition of the pop star’s art in New York City.

According to an online description, Paintings from Space is the first solo show of works by Bieber. The paintings “evoke intimacy, childhood dreams and family all with subtle layers of eroticism, joy and the gestation of sexual identity.”

Although Bieber has dabbled in visual art, Paintings from Space is not a real exhibition of his work.

The prank involves the fictional Gablowsian Gallery NYC owned by “Harry Gablowsian” – a play on real-life gallery owner Larry Gagosian.

The faux gallery says “ONLY approved people will receive the exact location of the exhibition” as a COVID-19 safety protocol. It claims there is a press preview on Nov. 4 followed by an Opening Reception on Nov. 5 and a Curator Talk the next night.

It claims one of Bieber’s pieces, “Cool Cat,” is available for purchase.

Bieber recently partnered with Propeller to sell more than a dozen signed works of art – acrylic and phosphorus paint on canvas – to raise funds for earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.