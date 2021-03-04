No, Lady Gaga's Former NYC Apartment Is Not For Rent

Don't believe the headlines. Lady Gaga's former apartment in New York City is not, in fact, on the market.

On Tuesday, People claimed "Lady Gaga's Former Lower East Side Apartment Is Available to Rent for $2,000 a Month," sparking similar posts online, including at Daily Mail ("Lady Gaga's modest pre-fame Manhattan apartment is available to rent for $2K a month more than a decade after she lived there") and BuzzFeed ("Lady Gaga's NYC Apartment Is For Rent For $2,000 A Month").

Problem is, it's not true.

While there are a million reasons to love the apartment currently listed for rent at 176 Stanton Street, it’s not the unit in which Gaga lived in her pre-The Fame days. The artist formerly known as Stefani Germanotta lived one floor below.

The confusion may come from the listing, which describes the address as “a well maintained pre-war building previously occupied by LADY GAGA!”

The walk-up is located on the Lower East Side (and on the edge of glory). Unit 4A has one bedroom and boasts 10-foot ceilings, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and a skylight over the living area.

For a 2011 interview with 60 Minutes, Gaga and reporter Anderson Cooper entered the building and the pop star tried to convince the occupant of her former apartment, 3A, to let her in. Emily Ting, a stylist, declined because she was sick.