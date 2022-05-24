No, Ye Is (Probably) Not Collaborating With McDonald's

Is Ye collaborating with McDs?

On Monday, an image was shared on the rapper’s Instagram with the caption: “Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging." The same image in an Instagram Story is tagged with: “Next week it’s the fries” – a lyric from Ye’s 2005 hit “Gold Digger.”

McDonald’s, however, has not made any public announcements about partnering with Ye. Neither has Fukasawa.

The fast food behemoth has previously done collabs with BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott and did feature Ye in a commercial that aired during this year's Super Bowl... so... ba da ba ba ba.