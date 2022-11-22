No, You Can't Really Stay In DJ Khaled's Sneaker Closet

Several media outlets are reporting this week that DJ Khaled is offering fans a chance to spend a night in his sneaker closet in Miami – but this isn't exactly true.

In fact, the music producer has partnered with Airbnb to celebrate his passion for sneakers with a scaled-down recreation of his closet in a home several kilometres southwest of his actual estate on Pine Tree Drive in the city of Miami Beach.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” Khaled said, in a release. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio.

“That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

One-night stays in the “We The Best” space on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests are up for grabs at just $11 U.S. (he wears size 11 kicks) beginning Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

In addition to sleeping in a bed surrounded by sneakers, guests can enjoy the outdoor space and pool. They will receive a pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s and a handwritten not from DJ Khaled.

Guests are also being promised a catered dinner at the Miami Gardens location of his restaurant chain The Licking as well as a private shopping session at 305 Kicks.