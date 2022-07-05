Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Drug Addiction

Noah Cyrus has revealed she has been in recovery from an addiction to Xanax since late 2020.

The 22-year-old singer told Rolling Stone she used Xanax for the first time when she was 18. “My boyfriend at the time … was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond,” she recalled. “I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing.

“Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

Cyrus said it was easy to get Xanax and recreational use of the drug turned into an addiction.

“It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit,” she said.

Cyrus doesn’t think her problem comes as a surprise to anyone who knows her. “I think it was evident that I was going through something the past couple years — I think my fans saw it,” she said. “I think the public could see it.”

Cyrus added: “I’m not trying to be, like, any spokesperson for recovery or anything like that. I, myself, am just going through it and figuring it out.”