Noah Galvin, Ben Platt Celebrate 2nd Engagement

Singer-actor Ben Platt shared news via Instagram Stories on Monday that he is engaged… again.

“He proposed back,” Platt captioned a pic of a sapphire ring on his left hand, referring to fiancé Noah Galvin. Platt then wrote: “I said yes.”

Galvin's proposal came six months after Platt popped the question. At the time, Platt captioned a set of pics on Instagram: “He agreed to hang out forever."

Platt, whose sophomore album Reverie came out in 2021, originated the title role in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen (for which he won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy) and has appeared in several films and TV shows, including the first two Pitch Perfect flicks.

Platt, 29, recently signed a new deal with Interscope Records and is working on new music.

Galvin, also 29, took over Platt’s role in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017 and currently stars in the Vancouver-shot drama series The Good Doctor.

Galvin and Platt co-wrote and co-star in the comedy film Theatre Camp, which is due out in July.