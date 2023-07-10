Noel Gallagher’s Concert Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Fans at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) were forced to evacuate when a bomb threat shut down the venue before Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds could take the stage.

The announcement came abruptly just as the former Oasis member was about to take the stage. Fans were told to calmly proceed to the nearest exit without any explanation.

Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” pic.twitter.com/EUqZ83IGkD — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023

According to the New York State Police, "out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results."

Garbage, who are co-headlining the tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, finished their set before the evacuation was announced. Later on that night they posted a message on socials about the incident.

We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!!

I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!! — Garbage (@garbage) July 9, 2023

Toronto's Metric, who are the support act for the tour, also reportedly finished their set.