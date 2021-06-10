Noel Gallagher Slams Insecure Rock Fans, 'Preachy' Bands

Noel Gallagher has gone after the new generation of rock fans who need to be coddled by “preachy” bands.

The 54-year-old musician and his younger brother Liam Gallagher were famously frosty on stage during their 18-year run as Oasis.

“We were kind of like, ‘We don’t have to remind people why they’re here. They’re f**king here to see us. They’re here to see us because we are f**king amazing, they’re amazing, that’s all that needs to be said. Let’s do the f**king gig,’” Gallagher told The Sun.

“But we live in a world now where you have to tell people how amazing they are because they get upset and I’m not that person now.”

Gallagher said rock bands today “would be a sermon about how ‘we’re not worthy to be here and you’re our fans, you’re amazing, and without you . . . ‘ F**k off.

“Chris Martin is very guilty of it. Almost everybody who came after us is guilty of it.”

Gallagher admitted he’s not “a great salesman” and prefers to let his music speak for itself.

“I’m not interested if anyone’s having a good time, d’you know what I mean? I’m not interested,” he explained. “It’s up to you to have a good time. What I’m doing here, I’m doing to the best of my ability.”