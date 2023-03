Nominees Announced For 1st Ever Arctic Music Awards

Nominees were announced Friday for the inaugural Arctic Music Awards.

Online voting runs until March 22 for the awards, which recognize “outstanding achievements in music for artists based in the Arctic,” according to a release.

Winners will be announced in a Twitch livestream on March 25 as part of the virtual Arctic Music Conference.

The nominations cover all genres – from folk rock duo Twin Flames and singer-songwriter Angela Amarualik to hip hop artists Jacob Okatsiak and Lutie Kaviok.

Check out the nominees below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aasiva

Jacob Okatsiak

Young Keen

Whigga Boi Drax

Lutie Kaviok

Shauna Seeteenak

Aocelyn

Uyarakq

Angela Amarualik

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Tarrak x Peand-eL

The Trade-Offs

Twin Flames

INDIGENOUS ARTIST/GROUP OF THE YEAR

Aasiva

Jacob Okatsiak

Young Keen

Lutie Kaviok

Shauna Seeteenak

Aocelyn

Tarrak x Peand-eL

Angela Amarualik

The Trade-Offs

Twin Flames

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Jacob Okatsiak - “Fly High”

Young Keen - “chïmneÿ”

Lutie Kaviok - “Decisions”

Angela Amarualik ft. Qattuu - “Sanngijuq”

Shauna Seeteenak - “Qiviktailigit (Don’t Give Up)”

Aocelyn - “I Wish I Was a King”

Angela Amarualik - “Summa Tamaani”

Uyarakq - “parrutileqaat”

Brenda Montana - “Together As One”

The Trade-Offs - “Crowberry Hill”

Twin Flames - “Grace Too”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Aasiva - Niriunniq

Young Keen - UVANGA

Lutie Kaviok - The Come Up

Shauna Seeteenak - Therapy Sessions

Aocelyn - Lovely

Angela Amarualik - Uvannik

Uyarakq - Whale Dick

The Trade-Offs - Let Go, Give In, Fall Down

Twin Flames - Omen

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jacob Okatsiak - “Fly High”

Young Keen - “chïmneÿ”

Lutie Kaviok - “Breaking Me Down” ft. Chris Jr Mikeeuneak

Aocelyn - “I Wish I Was a King”

Angela Amarualik - “Angirrarviga”

Uyarakq - “parrutileqaat”

Twin Flames - “Who I am”

The Trade-Offs - “Put 'Em Down”