Nominees For 2021 JUNO Fan Choice Award Announced

Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd have once again been nominated in the Fan Choice category at the JUNO Awards.

They, and previous nominees Ali Gatie and NAV, are up against Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Lennon Stella, Les Cowboys Fringants and Tate McRae this year.

The Fan Choice Award was introduced in 2003. Bieber has won five times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016) and Mendes has won twice (2017, 2018).

Voting is now open and the winner will be announced during the 2021 JUNO Awards broadcast on May 16. For the first time, fans can vote via TikTok.

Nominations for the 50th JUNO Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.