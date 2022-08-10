Normani is having none of it.

On Tuesday, the singer had a few choice words for someone on Twitter who accused her of not having the motivation to release music.

“Just shut the f**k up,” replied Normani.

It started when a fan opined: “No idea where Normani’s motivation (no pun intended) has gone but I just dont see the same passion from her as I used to.” This prompted someone else to tweet: “What happens when you’ve gotten comfortable and you’re not HUNGRY anymore.”

British fashion designer Hayden Williams came to Normani’s defence. “It’s so interesting that people that have no clue what it’s like to be in the music industry & the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted & rude opinions all the time smh.”

The singer replied: “on top of real life s**t going on in my personal life.”

Since the demise of Fifth Harmony, Normani has not shared a release date for her debut album, although she said in December that the project was “almost done.” She has released a handful of singles, including 2019’s “Motivation,” last year’s “Wild Side” ft. Cardi B and the March release “Fair.”

Normani is also featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamonds” and the Calvin Harris track “New to You” with Tinashe and Offset.