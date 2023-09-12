NSYNC Reuniting At 2023 MTV VMAs

*NSYNC are set to reunite for the first time in a decade at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards.

The former boyband members - Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass - “will be onstage together,” a source told Billboard. The reunion will mark the first time they have been together on stage since the 2013 MTV VMAs, when Timberlake was awarded the Video Vanguard Award.

This follows news of *NSYNC releasing their first new music in over 20 years. A new song titled "Take You To A Better Place," is set to come out as part of Timberlake's upcoming film, Trolls Band Together. The rest of the group is also expected to have a role in the film.

Although no *NSYNC performance has been confirmed, there will be plenty happening at the awards show. LL Cool J will be part of a tribute to hip-hop's 50th anniversary, alongside performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Diddy, Shakira, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Fall Out Boy, Peso Pluma and Metro Boomin.

Taylor Swift leads all nominees with eight nominations.

Tune in to watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight (September 12).