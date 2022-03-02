Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini Added To LASSO Montreal

The LASSO Montreal is finally ready to leave the stable.

The inaugural edition of the country music festival is set to happen Aug. 12 and 13 with previously announced headliner Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan as well as acts like Old Dominion and Kelsea Ballerini.

When it was announced in June 2019, LASSO was described as “an urban country music jamboree” that would take place in August 2020. In June 2020, the festival was corralled until 2021 due to the pandemic – but then it was postponed another year.

The line-up now includes Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tim Hicks and Breland as well as Quebec acts like Matt Lang, Five Roses, Sara Dufour and Léa Jarry.

LASSO Montreal takes place on Île Sainte-Hélène at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Passes, priced between $130 and $400, go on sale Friday at 12 noon.

