Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Injured In ATV Accident

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey shared news Tuesday that he fractured his pelvis in three places in an ATV accident.

“The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine,” the 45-year-old singer said in a statement shared on social media. "The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while.”

Old Dominion has postponed three shows set for this weekend in Key West, Florida until March 2024.

The band is scheduled to resume its No Bad Vibes Tour on April 13 in Pennsylvania.

“I promise we’ll keep you updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected,” Ramsey told fans. “This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it I’ll be back out there.”

Old Dominion kicked off the tour in January and made stops in Ottawa, Toronto, London, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Regina and Winnipeg.