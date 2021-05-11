Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Injured In Fall

Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey is recovering from injuries he says he sustained from falling off a ladder.

“How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one.’ Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills,” he captioned a photo taken while he was in hospital, in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder.”

Ramsey, 43, did not offer any further details about the mishap.

In 2019, Old Dominion had to postpone several shows – including one in Windsor, Ont. – on its Make it Sweet Tour after Ramsey needed surgery to address an old leg injury.

Old Dominion is scheduled to perform May 27 in Oklahoma.