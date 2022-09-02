Oliver Sim Scraps Tour, Including Toronto Show

Oliver Sim has pulled the plug on his forthcoming tour in support of his solo album Hideous Bastard.

“Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live,” the 33-year-old frontman of The xx wrote in a message to fans.

“But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped..

Sim said the shows – including one on Oct. 6 at Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre – “are sadly not able to happen so we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear these songs in a room together.”

Sim apologized for the inconvenience and promised to put on “a truly hideous show for you very soon.”

Earlier this week, Bauhaus scrapped its first North American tour in 16 years, which was set to kick off at Toronto’s History on Sept. 6.

A rep for Bauhaus said the cancellation is so frontman Peter Murphy, 65, can enter a treatment program.

It's been a rough summer for Toronto concert-goers. The Weeknd was forced to postpone his Rogers Centre show on July 8 due to the Rogers outage and Justin Bieber cancelled his June 7 and 8 concerts at Scotiabank Arena due to a health issue.

In late July, Shawn Mendes said he was cancelling his remaining Wonder tour dates – including shows in Toronto on July 31 and Aug. 2 – to focus on his mental health.

With only a week to go, New Kids On The Block announced they were scrapping their July 20th concert in Toronto, reportedly due to Canada’s COVID-19 health measures. Then, Yungblud announced he was cancelling his Sept. 15th show at RBC Echo Beach.

Organizers of the Kaboom Music Festival announced they were pulling the plug only days before the AUg. 13-14 event.