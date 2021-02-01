Olivia Newton-John, Daughter Take Heat For Vaccine Comments

Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi have come under fire for comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Newton-John was asked if she will get the vaccine. "Not at this point, no,” she replied. The 72-year-old “Physical” singer, who is battling stage four breast cancer, declined to share her reasoning.

Lattanzi, 35, was more vocal about her opposition to getting the shot in the arm.

“I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines,” she said, without evidence. “To me, real medicine is what comes from the earth. I think people trust vaccines because the doctor says it is safe, I used to.”

Lattanzi, who has no scientific or medical qualifications, owns a cannabis farm in Oregon.

Newton-John, best known for starring in the 1979 musical film Grease, had a string of hits in the 1970s and ‘80s, including “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “Magic” and “I Honestly Love You.”