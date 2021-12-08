Olivia Rodrigo Among Most-Searched Music Stars In Canada

Canadians really wanted to sing along to Olivia Rodrigo songs this year, according to Google.

The lyrics to “Drivers License” were the most-searched of 2021, with those of “Deja Vu” ranking third.

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” was No. 2, Adele’s “Easy On Me” was No. 4 and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was No. 5.

According to Google, Canadians were curious about three music stars who made headlines for reasons other than music.

Travis Scott was the top-searched of the year, no doubt in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Morgan Wallen, who was caught on video using a racist slur, ranked third and Marilyn Manson, who was accused by multiple women of abuse, was fifth.

Canadians also searched for Adele (No. 2) and Daft Punk (No. 4).

South of the border, Scott was the most-searched music star, followed by Wallen, Adele, The Weeknd and Dr. Dre.

According to Google, “Drivers License” was the top-searched song in the U.S. and “Good 4 U” was No. 3. Swift’s “All Too Well” was No. 2, Drake’s “Wants and Needs was No. 4 and “Easy On Me” was ranked fifth.

Globally, “Drivers License” was the most-searched song, followed by Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” ft. Jack Harlow. “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes was No. 4 and “MAPA” by Filipino boy band SB19 was “No. 5.