Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single, 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo announced Monday she is releasing a follow-up to her smash hit “Drivers License” this week.

“Deja Vu” is set to drop Thursday at 12 noon ET, the 18-year-old singer shared.

“I promise it’s not an April fools joke lol,” Rodrigo added.

Released on Jan. 4, “Drivers License” spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being toppled by Drake's "What's Next."

"Drivers License" was so ubiquitous that it was the subject of a SNL sketch.

In an interview with Vogue last month, Rodrigo acknowledged the song’s grammatical errors – including the missing apostrophe in the title.

“Oh, my gosh. I definitely got that wrong,” she said. “I also put a double negative in the song when I say, ‘I've never felt this way for no one,’ which is completely grammatically incorrect.

“The song is all over the place."