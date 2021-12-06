Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring Stops In Canada

Olivia Rodrigo on Monday announced she is heading out on the Sour Tour next year – and including three shows in Canada.

The singer will stop at the Doug Mitchel Thunder Sports Centre in Vancouver on April 7 and then do two shows at Toronto’s Massey Hall on April 29 and 30.

Gracie Abrams will be the warm-up act in Vancouver and Holly Humberstone will open for Rodrigo in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour takes its name from Rodrigo's chart-topping debut album, which includes hits like "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U" and was nominated for Albums of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.