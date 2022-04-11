Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish Win Big At 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish were double winners at Saturday’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Rodrigo was voted Favourite Breakout Artist as well as Favourite Female TV Star (for her role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Eilish’s Happier Than Ever won Favourite Album and the title track was named Favourite Song.

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were picked as Favourite Artists and BTS won Favourite Group.

Canadian nominees Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes all came up empty but Justin Bieber shares a Favourite Music Collaboration with The Kid LAROI for their hit “Stay.”

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards featured performances by Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi. Plenty of people who appeared on stage were “slimed” – a throwback to the Ottawa-made ‘80s series You Can’t Do That On Television.

Check out the winners in the music categories:

FAVOURITE SONG

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish *WINNER

“Take My Breath” — The Weeknd

“Up” — Cardi B

FAVOURITE ALBUM

30 — Adele

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish *WINNER

Justice — Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande *WINNER

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Beautiful Mistakes” — Maroon 5 ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” — Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” — Lizzo ft. Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

“Stay” — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber *WINNER

FAVOURITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (U.K.) *WINNER

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)