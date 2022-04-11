Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish Win Big At 2022 Kids' Choice Awards
Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish were double winners at Saturday’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.
Rodrigo was voted Favourite Breakout Artist as well as Favourite Female TV Star (for her role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Eilish’s Happier Than Ever won Favourite Album and the title track was named Favourite Song.
Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were picked as Favourite Artists and BTS won Favourite Group.
Canadian nominees Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes all came up empty but Justin Bieber shares a Favourite Music Collaboration with The Kid LAROI for their hit “Stay.”
The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards featured performances by Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi. Plenty of people who appeared on stage were “slimed” – a throwback to the Ottawa-made ‘80s series You Can’t Do That On Television.
Check out the winners in the music categories:
FAVOURITE SONG
“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish *WINNER
“Take My Breath” — The Weeknd
“Up” — Cardi B
FAVOURITE ALBUM
30 — Adele
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish *WINNER
Justice — Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande *WINNER
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Beautiful Mistakes” — Maroon 5 ft. Megan Thee Stallion
“Best Friend” — Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“Leave Before You Love Me” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
“Rumors” — Lizzo ft. Cardi B
“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
“Stay” — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber *WINNER
FAVOURITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (U.K.) *WINNER
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Kids' Choice winners
-
Olivia RodrigoOlivia Rodrigo
-
Billie EilishBillie Eilish
-
Justin BieberJustin Bieber
-
Ed SheeranEd Sheeran