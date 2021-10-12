Olivia Rodrigo Calls Therapy 'Life-Changing'

Olivia Rodrigo says it was “a really big, life-changing moment” when she started going to a therapist.

In an interview that aired on CBS Sunday Morning, the 18-year-old singer – whose father Ronald is a therapist – said she made the decision two years ago.

“I’ve learned so much about myself,” said Rodrigo.

The Sour star clapped back at people who don’t think celebrities have real problems to deal with.

“Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you don't need that. You have so much. Your life is so great. What are your problems?’

“That's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too — kind of trivialize what they're going through just because, you know, 'Ah, they're fine, they're just kids. They'll get through it.’ But it feels so real when you're in it. It's so valid.”

Rodrigo insisted that despite what her songs suggest, she is “definitely not at all” a “sad, depressed person.” She explained: “That couldn't be farther from the truth. Definitely not crying on my bedroom floor all the time.”

Rodrigo admitted she has always been “obsessed” with heartbreak songs.

“I wrote heartbreak song before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly,” she explained. “I’ve always just been obsessed with that feeling and I think there’s nothing more painful as a human being than that feeling of loss.”