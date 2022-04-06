Olivia Rodrigo Covers Avril Lavigne At 1st Show Of 'Sour Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo paid tribute to Canada’s Avril Lavigne on Tuesday at the first concert on her Sour Tour.

The 19-year-old singer belted out “Complicated” – a song Lavigne released a year before Rodrigo was born – in Portland, Oregon.

It was part of Rodrigo’s 12-song set, which included hits like “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” as well as a cover of the 1994 Veruca Salt track “Seether.”

Rodrigo, who won a pair of Grammys on Sunday, brings the Sour Tour to Vancouver’s Doug Mitchel Thunder Sports Centre on Thursday night and then returns north for two shows at Toronto’s Massey Hall on April 29 and 30.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month, Rodrigo gave Lavigne a shout-out while accepting Female Artist of the Year. “Thank you, Avril, I’m obsessed with you, you’re amazing,” she said. "Thank you for being here.”

Last year, Rodrigo took Lavigne’s title as the youngest female solo musical guest on SNL – a record Lavigne held since 2003.