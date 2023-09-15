Olivia Rodrigo Expands 'GUTS' Tour, Adds New Canadian Dates

Olivia Rodrigo has added more shows and named the venues for her upcoming GUTS world tour next year.

Two additional Canadian date has been announced - a second show in Montreal on March 27 and Toronto on March 30. Her current list of Canadian dates are now Montreal's Bell Centre on March 26 and 27, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on March 29 and 30, and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on August 9.

As previously reported, Rodrigo's tour will begin on February 23 in Palm Springs, CA, then heading to the UK and Europe, before coming back to North America to close out the tour.

Fans can register for tickets at oliviarodrigo.com as of today, through Sunday (September 17). Tickets for the North American shows go on sale next Wednesday (September 20) and Thursday (September 21).

See all of the dates below.