Olivia Rodrigo Faces Plagiarism Accusations

Olivia Rodrigo is finding out how popularity breeds contempt.

The 18-year-old singer has been accused of copying the cover art of Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This in promotional content for Tuesday’s Sour Prom livestream and copying the overall aesthetic of indie band Pom Pom Squad for her single “Good 4 U.”

Rodrigo has also been called out for similarities between her song “Brutal” and Elvis Costello & The Attractions' 1978 track “Pump It Up.” Costello tweeted Monday that he is not bothered. “It’s how rock and roll works,” he wrote. “You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Hole’s Courtney Love has not been as forgiving as Costello. She noted the similarity of Rodrigo’s Sour Prom image to the Live Through This cover in an Instagram post last week. (Garbage singer Shirley Manson commented: “You did it best though babe. Always and forever.”)

Rodrigo commented on Love’s Instagram post with: “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Love responded “you’re welcome” and provided info on her favourite florist – a hint that Rodrigo should send flowers as an apology. “I look forward to reading your note!”

On Facebook, Love fumed: “My cover was my original idea. A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? … Yes, it’s rude.” In response to a comment, she accused Rodrigo of “stealing an original idea and not asking permission.”

Love insisted she is not angry. “But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb throwing. This person’s music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude And I [have] every right to stick up for my work. Don’t gatekeep me ! I’m honourable as f**k to my fellow artists, and I expect the same.”

Rodrigo has not publicly commented on the latest accusations.

Rodrigo was previously called out for the missing apostrophe in the title of her hit "Drivers License" and the bad grammar in the lyrics. In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Rodrigo acknowledged the issues. “Oh, my gosh. I definitely got that wrong,” she said. “I also put a double negative in the song when I say, ‘I've never felt this way for no one,’ which is completely grammatically incorrect.

"The song is all over the place."