Olivia Rodrigo 'Heartbroken' By U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

Olivia Rodrigo didn’t hold back Saturday while sharing her thoughts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 19-year-old singer, making her debut at the Glastonbury Festival in England, said she was “heartbroken” by the ruling.

Joined on stage by Lily Allen, Rodrigo told the crowd: “I’m devastated and terrified, and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

As Allen held up her middle fingers, Rodrigo said she wanted to dedicate Allen’s 2009 hit “F**k You” to “the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s**t about freedom.”

She added: “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

In May, when a draft of the SCOTUS opinion was leaked, Rodrigo paused her concert in Washington, D.C. to give her reaction. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” she fumed. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”