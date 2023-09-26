Olivia Rodrigo Launches Her Own Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds

Olivia Rodrigo wants fans to listen to music the way she does. So she has teamed up with Sony to design her own line of earbuds.

The reigning charttopper has customized a limited edition set of Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds so fans can optimize the experience of listening to Rodrigo's music... and likely other music as well.

According to the press release, the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo are noise-canceling, truly-wireless headphones made from factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles. They feature Custom EQs that were specifically tuned by Rodrigo and her producer Daniel Nigro for optimal listening of her albums GUTS and SOUR. Rodrigo styled the violet marble pattern on the earbuds and case herself.

In a statement to Billboard, Rodrigo explained that "With these earbuds I designed with Sony, fans can experience music the way I do." You can see her dance around to her own music in an empty house in the commercial for the LinkBuds S below.

The earbuds retail for $199 USD and are currently available to pre-order at at Sony.com.

This isn't the first time Rodrigo has teamed up with a tech company to promote her music. She has previously worked with Apple, most recently to premiere her latest music video for “get him back!”