Olivia Rodrigo Launches Initiative To Support Reproductive Rights

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the launch of a new initiative called Fund 4 Good to support reproductive rights.

In conjunction with the start of her GUTS Tour, which began on February 23, the pop star shared a video message with fans via the livieshq TikTok account about the initiative.

“I wanted to come on here and tell you about something I’m really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative i’m launching as part of the ‘Guts’ world tour,” she said. “The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

According to Rodrigo, the fund will donate “a portion of all of the proceeds from ticket sales of the GUTS world tour to the Fund 4 Good.”

In addition, during the North American leg of her tour she will be teaming up with the National Network of Abortion Funds to “help those impacted by healthcare barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve.”

A both for the National Network of Abortion Funds will appear at all of the dates on the GUTS North American tour.

More information about Fund 4 Good can be found here.